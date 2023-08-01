Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Shares Gap Down to $25.19

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.19, but opened at $23.75. Vitesse Energy shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 192,896 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities raised Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

