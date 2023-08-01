Vivid Seats (SEAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Vivid Seats to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Vivid Seats has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.10 million. On average, analysts expect Vivid Seats to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

SEAT stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. 898,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,855. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Vivid Seats

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $122,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vivid Seats news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $122,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,421,651 shares of company stock worth $141,481,936 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.65.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

