VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
VolitionRx Stock Up 5.5 %
VNRX opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.59. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
