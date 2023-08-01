VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

VolitionRx Stock Up 5.5 %

VNRX opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.59. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VolitionRx Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in VolitionRx by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,755,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 498,300 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 80,412 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 668.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 53,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Articles

