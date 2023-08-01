Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $2.79. The business had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.33 million. On average, analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VYGR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. 166,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $401.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Todd Alfred Carter sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,860 shares in the company, valued at $646,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VYGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

