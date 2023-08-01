Vuzix (VUZI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 299.46%. On average, analysts expect Vuzix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vuzix Stock Performance
Shares of VUZI stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 226,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,953. The firm has a market cap of $325.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. Vuzix has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $10.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vuzix
About Vuzix
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vuzix
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Invest in Esports
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.