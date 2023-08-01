Vuzix (VUZI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 299.46%. On average, analysts expect Vuzix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VUZI stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 226,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,953. The firm has a market cap of $325.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. Vuzix has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vuzix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vuzix by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vuzix by 9.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vuzix by 22.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

