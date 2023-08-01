W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $305,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WPC traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $67.01. 489,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average of $75.08. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.61%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

