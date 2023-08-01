Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.61 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $43.32 million and $2.61 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00043565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00030331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,883,296 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

