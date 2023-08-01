Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.