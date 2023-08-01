Waste Connections (WCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2023

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.33. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.