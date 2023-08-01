Waste Connections (WCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.33. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waste Connections Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

