Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Watts Water Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Watts Water Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

NYSE:WTS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.38. 113,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.78 and a fifty-two week high of $190.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $520,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,347.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,089 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $14,626,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.20.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

