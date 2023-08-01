Waycross Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,400 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $155,102,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 555.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 436,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $27,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.37. The stock had a trading volume of 689,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average is $113.12.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.07.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

