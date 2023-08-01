Waycross Partners LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 752,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,323,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $261,300,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,505,000 after purchasing an additional 229,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Citigroup began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded up $10.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,052,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,137. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of -247.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average of $106.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

