Waycross Partners LLC Grows Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,383,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492,732. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

