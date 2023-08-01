Waycross Partners LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.94.

Insider Activity

DexCom Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock worth $1,541,025. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.00. 3,976,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,026. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.94 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.85.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

