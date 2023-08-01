Waycross Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares during the quarter. Fluor accounts for about 1.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fluor worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Fluor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

