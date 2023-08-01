Waycross Partners LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

DIS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,528,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,322,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $162.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

