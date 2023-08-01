Waycross Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,554 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up 2.6% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,896,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,033,430. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

