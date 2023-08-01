Waycross Partners LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Waycross Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $530,953,000 after buying an additional 9,065,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $164,559,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $175,432,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $297,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,064 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $76,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,378 shares during the period. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,378. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 846.14, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.