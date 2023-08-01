Waycross Partners LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 346.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.8 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,197,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,010,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

