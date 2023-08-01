Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys 926 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.44. 27,291,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,135,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

