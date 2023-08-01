Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.8% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $245,698,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,845,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $893,952,000 after acquiring an additional 478,760 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,665. The company has a market cap of $246.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $530.20 and a 200-day moving average of $507.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

