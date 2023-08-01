Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $75.68. 4,025,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,869,115. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

