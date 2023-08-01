Wayfinding Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after buying an additional 283,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VOO traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $419.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,679. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $318.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.