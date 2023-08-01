Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $458.94. 3,754,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,728. The company has a market capitalization of $342.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

