Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 384 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.50. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

