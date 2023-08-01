Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 566 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,154,000 after acquiring an additional 828,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,450,000 after acquiring an additional 608,288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,893. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.14 and its 200-day moving average is $249.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

