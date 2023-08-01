Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBIN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,674,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after purchasing an additional 342,802 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,882,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 408,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3,146.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 97,894 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BBIN stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 37,527 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.