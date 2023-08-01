Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.64. 160,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,941. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average is $90.30. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $107.06.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

