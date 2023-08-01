Wealth Effects LLC Has $342,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. 1,870,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,158,578. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.