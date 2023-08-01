Wealth Effects LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSE VVR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,830. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

