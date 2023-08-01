Wealth Effects LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 56.0% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 402,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 144,570 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 88.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 57,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $4,175,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,618. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.57.

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

