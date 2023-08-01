Wealth Effects LLC Purchases Shares of 2,504 VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,317,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,216,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 154,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,973 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,710,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,391,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

MOO stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,859. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $76.67 and a one year high of $96.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.33.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.