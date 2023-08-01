Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 60,106 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,106 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 6.88% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,294,000,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWRE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,870. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $108.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

