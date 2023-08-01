Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,941 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.93% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of QEFA stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $70.91. 33,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,902. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

