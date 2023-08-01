Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $50.39 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 508,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $50,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.93. 6,950,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,232,912. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2319 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

