Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 182.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,853 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.57. 3,581,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,310. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

