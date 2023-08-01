Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 15,335 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,182. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $72.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.3484 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

