Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 339 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.44. 1,172,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,940. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

