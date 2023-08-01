Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,365,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,978,000 after buying an additional 481,581 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,664.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after buying an additional 308,532 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,360,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after buying an additional 236,718 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.21. The stock had a trading volume of 118,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,292. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.35. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

