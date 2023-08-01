Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,905,000 after buying an additional 2,156,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

VTWV stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $132.43. 64,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,950. The company has a market cap of $860.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.41. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $140.38.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.5152 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

