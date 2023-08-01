Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,439,000 after buying an additional 347,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,966,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,018,000 after buying an additional 45,603 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,301. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

