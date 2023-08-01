Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $37,831,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,228,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,737,000 after acquiring an additional 150,137 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 121,250 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,872,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VSGX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 185,471 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

