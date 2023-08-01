Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.06. 55,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

