Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.29.
Weatherford International stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. Weatherford International has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $84.42.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,295,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.
