Wedbush Trims Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Target Price to $112.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFR. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 2.2 %

CFR stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,501 shares of company stock worth $819,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $28,399,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

