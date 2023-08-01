Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hilltop (HTH)

Hilltop (NYSE: HTH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/27/2023 – Hilltop was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/24/2023 – Hilltop was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/24/2023 – Hilltop had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Hilltop had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HTH traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.31. 30,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,195. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

In related news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,134,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 327,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

