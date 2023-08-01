Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ellington Financial (EFC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC):
- 7/31/2023 – Ellington Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/21/2023 – Ellington Financial had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2023 – Ellington Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/13/2023 – Ellington Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $13.50 to $14.50.
Ellington Financial Stock Performance
Shares of EFC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 443,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 46.90 and a quick ratio of 46.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.36 million, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.87.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
