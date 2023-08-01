Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ellington Financial (EFC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC):

7/31/2023 – Ellington Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/21/2023 – Ellington Financial had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Ellington Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/13/2023 – Ellington Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $13.50 to $14.50.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 443,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 46.90 and a quick ratio of 46.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.36 million, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -264.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

