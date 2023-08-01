Wells Fargo & Company Cuts AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target to $10.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AMC Networks from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of AMCX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 122,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $547.52 million, a P/E ratio of 126.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $717.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.77 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

