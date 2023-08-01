Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target to $32.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Price Performance

NYSE HESM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $31.21. 269,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6011 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,976,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,148,000 after acquiring an additional 675,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 518,968 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 662.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 460,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after buying an additional 400,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Income Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,870,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.