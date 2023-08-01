Wells Fargo & Company Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $32.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.59. 8,643,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,668,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after buying an additional 1,447,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,696,916,000 after purchasing an additional 512,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

